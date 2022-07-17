Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,540 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

