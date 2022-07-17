Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 680,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYMT. Barclays decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

