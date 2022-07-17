Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

