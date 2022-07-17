Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of UGP opened at $2.23 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

