Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

