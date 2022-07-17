Advisor Partners LLC Sells 218 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after acquiring an additional 596,358 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $9,388,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BYD opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

