Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

