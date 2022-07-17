Advisor Partners LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $253,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of FHN opened at $21.91 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

