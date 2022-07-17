Advisor Partners LLC Sells 6,672 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

