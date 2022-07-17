Advisor Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

