Advisor Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

