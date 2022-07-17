Advisor Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Century Aluminum Stock Up 6.8 %
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Century Aluminum Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.