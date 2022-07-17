Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $121,795,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CASY opened at $201.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.61.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.