Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,993,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.
Insider Activity
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of HP opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.87%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
