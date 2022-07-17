Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.20.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average of $300.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

