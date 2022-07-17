Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,144,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Down 2.7 %

BRFS stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About BRF

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.