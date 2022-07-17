Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 30,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.50) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($26.50) to €21.30 ($21.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

