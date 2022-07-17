Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $25,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $62,654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

AQN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

