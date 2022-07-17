Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

