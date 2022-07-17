Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

