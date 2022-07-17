Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amarin by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amarin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.02. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

