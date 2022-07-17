Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

