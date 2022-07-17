Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bank of The West’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of The West reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

