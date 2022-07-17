American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after buying an additional 93,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $132.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.65 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

