American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,026,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.26. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

