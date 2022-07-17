AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMERISAFE

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,906,008.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.7 %

AMSF opened at $47.29 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $913.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.36.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

