Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $90,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,586 shares of company stock valued at $967,612 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.