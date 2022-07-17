Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Down 4.5%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Angkor Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,745.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Angkor Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angkor Resources

In related news, insider Delayne Weeks purchased 323,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,801,080 shares in the company, valued at C$1,480,108. Insiders bought 367,400 shares of company stock valued at $37,502 over the last quarter.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.