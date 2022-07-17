Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $16,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 653,853 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.65. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,865.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.