Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Barry J. Cohen Purchases 1,329 Shares

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $16,373.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $121,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 93,318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

