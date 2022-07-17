Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Barry J. Cohen Purchases 1,329 Shares

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $16,373.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $121,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $16.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
