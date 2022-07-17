Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,826,000 after acquiring an additional 268,578 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 57,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.14. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

