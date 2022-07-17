Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 882,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,748 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $33,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Aramark Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $30.71 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.