Aries Wealth Management Sells 3,349 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.