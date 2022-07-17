Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 584,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $8,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,613,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

