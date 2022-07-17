Arrow Financial Corp Sells 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

