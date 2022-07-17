ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.00.

ASML Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.36. The firm has a market cap of $194.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.