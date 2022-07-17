Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 12,064 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

