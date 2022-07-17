Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,630 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 94.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.27. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

