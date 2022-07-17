Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 109,439 Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDUS opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $482.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

