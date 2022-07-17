Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

