Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,346 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

