Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,147 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB Cuts Dividend

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

