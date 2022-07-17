Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,387 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

