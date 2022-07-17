Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $196.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average is $207.45. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Further Reading
