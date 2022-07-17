Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,833 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

