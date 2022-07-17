Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

