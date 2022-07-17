Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

