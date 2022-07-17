Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

