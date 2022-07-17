Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.