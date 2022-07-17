Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 262.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 407,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 237,494 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,053,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

